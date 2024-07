Bank Vole

I thought this was a field mouse, put it through Google and apparently it's a Bank Vole.



From t'interweb - The bank vole thrives best in woodland areas, especially those where dense undergrowth provides shelter and food. The bank vole is mostly herbivorous, however, insects are suitable for them as well. They typically make a nest in a burrow underground. The bank vole is one of the most important prey species for many predators, thus the small bank vole plays a big role in our ecosystem.



Thanks for dropping by