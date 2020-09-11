Previous
Next
Rhubarb and Custard Dahlia by phil_sandford
Photo 1483

Rhubarb and Custard Dahlia

One of our fabulous dahlias still in flower and still blooming. Beautiful colours which remind me of the old rhubarb and custard boiled sweets from my childhood

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
11th September 2020 11th Sep 20

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 5; I must admit to saying I'm surprised that I've managed to continue with this, not because of disinterest but...
406% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

PhylM-S ace
Beautiful. Your lighting, angle are really nice.
September 12th, 2020  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Gorgeous captured.
September 12th, 2020  
Kerri Michaels ace
very pretty
September 12th, 2020  
Barb ace
So very lovely! Fav
September 12th, 2020  
bkb in the city
Beautiful
September 12th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise