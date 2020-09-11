Sign up
Photo 1483
Rhubarb and Custard Dahlia
One of our fabulous dahlias still in flower and still blooming. Beautiful colours which remind me of the old rhubarb and custard boiled sweets from my childhood
Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
11th September 2020
11th Sep 20
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 5; I must admit to saying I'm surprised that I've managed to continue with this, not because of disinterest but...
canon
garden
outdoor
dahlia
PhylM-S
ace
Beautiful. Your lighting, angle are really nice.
September 12th, 2020
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Gorgeous captured.
September 12th, 2020
Kerri Michaels
ace
very pretty
September 12th, 2020
Barb
ace
So very lovely! Fav
September 12th, 2020
bkb in the city
Beautiful
September 12th, 2020
