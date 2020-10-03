Previous
Pumpkin Time by phil_sandford
Photo 1505

Pumpkin Time

Spent the entire morning sat in a car dealership reading a Richard Sharpe novel whilst Carole’s car was getting serviced and having a ‘knocking noise’ investigated and remedied.

Took a circuitous route around Lincoln to get home, avoiding the Saturday car park known as the A46 around the city, and saw this field of pumpkins; a quick 3 point turn and a 10 minute delays, I took this. It’s a very recent thing over here, hollowing out pumpkins for Halloween, it’s been imported from the states, certainly wasn’t a thing when I was a kid.

3rd October 2020 3rd Oct 20

Phil Sandford

