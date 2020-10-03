Pumpkin Time

Spent the entire morning sat in a car dealership reading a Richard Sharpe novel whilst Carole’s car was getting serviced and having a ‘knocking noise’ investigated and remedied.



Took a circuitous route around Lincoln to get home, avoiding the Saturday car park known as the A46 around the city, and saw this field of pumpkins; a quick 3 point turn and a 10 minute delays, I took this. It’s a very recent thing over here, hollowing out pumpkins for Halloween, it’s been imported from the states, certainly wasn’t a thing when I was a kid.



Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.