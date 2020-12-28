Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1591
Hartsholme Tree Rat
The Squirrels at Hartsholme Park, in some areas, are almost tame. They come right up to your feet expecting food. With a 150-600mm lens, you have to catch them early.
Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
28th December 2020
28th Dec 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 5; I must admit to saying I'm surprised that I've managed to continue with this, not because of disinterest but...
1916
photos
135
followers
159
following
435% complete
View this month »
1584
1585
1586
1587
1588
1589
1590
1591
Latest from all albums
1585
1586
1587
292
1588
1589
1590
1591
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
Years 1 to 5
Taken
27th December 2020 2:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
squirrel
,
canon
,
outdoor
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Showing off his tail !! great shot !
December 28th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close