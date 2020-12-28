Previous
Hartsholme Tree Rat by phil_sandford
Photo 1591

Hartsholme Tree Rat

The Squirrels at Hartsholme Park, in some areas, are almost tame. They come right up to your feet expecting food. With a 150-600mm lens, you have to catch them early.

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
28th December 2020 28th Dec 20

Phil Sandford

On we go into Year 5; I must admit to saying I'm surprised that I've managed to continue with this, not because of disinterest but...
Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Showing off his tail !! great shot !
December 28th, 2020  
