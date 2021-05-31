Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1745
Bank Holiday Monday Selfie
The last Monday in May here in the UK is a Bank Holiday (in other words, it’s a long weekend). The sun has come out and I’ve enjoyed a beer in my garden.
Sadly, Carole is at work all day (so she won’t thank me for this photo); we have the Granddaughters for the week from tomorrow, so hopefully the weather will stay nice.
Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
31st May 2021
31st May 21
5
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 5; I must admit to saying I'm surprised that I've managed to continue with this, not because of disinterest but...
2130
photos
161
followers
200
following
478% complete
View this month »
1738
1739
1740
1741
1742
1743
1744
1745
Latest from all albums
1740
1741
1742
346
1743
1744
347
1745
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
5
Album
Years 1 to 5
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
iphone
,
garden
,
selfie
,
bank-holiday
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Cheers! You look very happy and relaxed. I think I'll join you in a few.
May 31st, 2021
bkb in the city
Happy holiday
May 31st, 2021
Barrgun
It's the safest place to be, away from the crowds. :)
May 31st, 2021
Jacqueline
ace
Great shot, it looks like you enjoyed yourself :)
May 31st, 2021
Barb
ace
Very nice selfie, Phil!
May 31st, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close