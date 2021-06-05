Previous
Next
Our Corner of England by phil_sandford
Photo 1749

Our Corner of England

Bit cold to sit out here this evening, and there was rugby on the television, but I’m quite content with my back garden these days.

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
5th June 2021 5th Jun 21

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 5; I must admit to saying I'm surprised that I've managed to continue with this, not because of disinterest but...
479% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise