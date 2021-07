Hi-Key Allium Blue

Nobody was more suprised than me when these came up in the new bed on the front lawn; I'd ordered Tulips and Alliums from an online nursery and had a great idea of mixing up the Tulip bulbs, which I did in a bucket. After planting out the Tulip bulbs, I then went to get the Allium bulbs to plant elsewhere and I couldn't find them, not a clue what I'd done with them, I know now ....... 🤦🏻‍♂️



Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.