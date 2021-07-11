Sign up
Photo 1786
Delphinium
Another from the garden for my month of minimalist hi and low key shots this July. Love the Delphinium, a quintessential part of the English Country Garden.
Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
11th July 2021
11th Jul 21
2
3
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 5; I must admit to saying I'm surprised that I've managed to continue with this, not because of disinterest but...
2189
photos
168
followers
203
following
489% complete
1779
1780
1781
1782
1783
1784
1785
1786
1781
361
1782
1783
1784
42
1785
1786
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
Years 1 to 5
Taken
11th July 2021 2:23pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
canon
,
garden
,
indoor
,
hi-key
,
delphinium
,
philskeyjuly
Lou Ann
ace
Your shots this month have been terrific.
July 11th, 2021
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Gorgeous
July 11th, 2021
