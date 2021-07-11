Previous
Delphinium by phil_sandford
Photo 1786

Delphinium

Another from the garden for my month of minimalist hi and low key shots this July. Love the Delphinium, a quintessential part of the English Country Garden.

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
11th July 2021 11th Jul 21

Phil Sandford

Lou Ann ace
Your shots this month have been terrific.
July 11th, 2021  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Gorgeous
July 11th, 2021  
