Last of the Red Dahlias by phil_sandford
Photo 1851

Last of the Red Dahlias

This is the last bloom on this Dahlia, isolated and looking somewhat forlorn.

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
14th September 2021 14th Sep 21

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 5; I must admit to saying I'm surprised that I've managed to continue with this, not because of disinterest but...
507% complete

