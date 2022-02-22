Sign up
Photo 2012
Flash of Red 2022 - High Key
Have taken the vase of small dwarf white daffodils for today's subject, High Key, trying to keep my calendar true. Carole says that these smell, I can't smell a thing on them, even with my nose (legacy of C-19 perhaps?)
Thanks as always for your continued engagement
22nd February 2022
22nd Feb 22
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 6; I must admit to saying I'm surprised that I've managed to continue with this, not because of disinterest but...
2007
424
2008
2009
2010
425
2011
2012
Tags
daffodils
,
canon
,
macro
,
vase
,
high-key
,
for2022
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful high key shot. My nose isn't good at detecting some scents either.
February 22nd, 2022
