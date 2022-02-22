Previous
Flash of Red 2022 - High Key by phil_sandford
Photo 2012

Flash of Red 2022 - High Key

Have taken the vase of small dwarf white daffodils for today's subject, High Key, trying to keep my calendar true. Carole says that these smell, I can't smell a thing on them, even with my nose (legacy of C-19 perhaps?)

Thanks as always for your continued engagement
22nd February 2022 22nd Feb 22

Phil Sandford

On we go into Year 6; I must admit to saying I'm surprised that I've managed to continue with this, not because of disinterest but...
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful high key shot. My nose isn't good at detecting some scents either.
February 22nd, 2022  
