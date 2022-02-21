Previous
Flash of Red 2022 - Low Key by phil_sandford
Photo 2011

Flash of Red 2022 - Low Key

Today's low key subject is the 'money pig' that lives in the kitchen and collects any coppers and 5p coins that we may have at the end of each day. When full, it's emptied into a very clever machine at the local supermarket and deposited in a savings account (or spent on chocolate - depends on how I'm feeling (so usually chocolate))

As Storms Dudley, Eunice and Franklin which have lashed the UK in the last 6 days finally push off to the continent (Dudley & Franklin hammering the shire particularly nastily), the sun is finally out and there may even be selfie in the glaze of the pig.

Thank you for your continued engagment in my offerings; always very much appreciated.
Phil Sandford

@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 6; I must admit to saying I'm surprised that I've managed to continue with this, not because of disinterest but...
Casablanca ace
Loving the window selfie in reflection. Yes, Franklin still puffing and blowing here too. Plenty of trees in the roads from Eunice too. Hopefully that is the last of it for a while! Chocolate would be my choice too btw
February 21st, 2022  
