Flash of Red 2022 - Low Key

Today's low key subject is the 'money pig' that lives in the kitchen and collects any coppers and 5p coins that we may have at the end of each day. When full, it's emptied into a very clever machine at the local supermarket and deposited in a savings account (or spent on chocolate - depends on how I'm feeling (so usually chocolate))



As Storms Dudley, Eunice and Franklin which have lashed the UK in the last 6 days finally push off to the continent (Dudley & Franklin hammering the shire particularly nastily), the sun is finally out and there may even be selfie in the glaze of the pig.



Thank you for your continued engagment in my offerings; always very much appreciated.