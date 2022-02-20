Flash of Red 2022 - Low Key

Today’s subject is the glass head that sits in my office, adorned with my United Nations Beret from my deployment in 1995 during the war in Bosnia Herzegovina with UNPROFOR (United Nations Protection Force). The ceramic and metal UN badge is chipped from 7 and a half months, working 7 days a week, 14-16 hour days, in that beautiful but flawed country trying to fullfill the UN mandate. At approximately 5 O’Clock to the UN badge, hardly visible if at all, is a small pewter miniature badge of the Royal Corps of Signals, my Corps of 24 years with the British Army that I wore with pride. I had to wear the UN medal in the years that followed, but I wore it with little or no pride. Carole would probably tell you that the man she said goodbye to in early May of 1995 was not the man who returned in the December. She may be right, what I witnessed during that deployment is safely hidden and locked away in the depths of my mind. I keep the head and beret visible to remind me, constantly, of the folly of war and that it is always down to failure of politicians and not the soldiers who go to clear up their failings.



Sorry, too deep a personal narrative for a Sunday afternoon.



