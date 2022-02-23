Flash of Red 2022 - Shape

Those of you who have followed me on here for a while will know that, other than my family, I'm passionate about two things; Leicester Tigers, the Rugby Union side and Status Quo, the British Rock Band.



I've taken one of my 9.5" (24cm) replica guitars for today's subject, as it's the unmistakeable shape of the White 1965 Fender Telecaster that Richard (Rick) Parfitt purchased in 1967 for around £30 and played until his untimely death in 2013. (the other model I've got is Francis Rossi's Green Fender Telecaster) and they both live behind me in my office.



Thanks for your continued engagment with my offerings, very very much appreciated