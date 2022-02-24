Previous
Next
Flash of Red 2022 - Lines by phil_sandford
Photo 2014

Flash of Red 2022 - Lines

Today's subject for the Flash of Red 2022, Lines, is from one of my Leicester Tigers' shirts, last seaon's training shirt.

Thank you for your continued engagement with my offerings
24th February 2022 24th Feb 22

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 6; I must admit to saying I'm surprised that I've managed to continue with this, not because of disinterest but...
551% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise