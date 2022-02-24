Sign up
Photo 2014
Flash of Red 2022 - Lines
Today's subject for the Flash of Red 2022, Lines, is from one of my Leicester Tigers' shirts, last seaon's training shirt.
Thank you for your continued engagement with my offerings
24th February 2022
24th Feb 22
Phil Sandford
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 6; I must admit to saying I'm surprised that I've managed to continue with this, not because of disinterest but...
Tags
canon
,
lines
,
tigers
,
for2022
