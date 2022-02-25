Flash of Red 2022 - Shape

Last of my 'shape' photographs for this year's 'flash of red' challenge and I've take a lead crystal rose bowl that Carole would have bought from one of her trips across the Berlin Wall into the DDR. Absolutely crazy exchange rate from the West German Mark to the East German Mark, further helped by the equally bonkers exchange rate we'd already benefitted from between the Pound Sterling and the West German Mark made buying these items so attractive. We have a shrank full of DDR Lead Crytstal that comes out on highdays and holidays.



Given the news of the last 48 hours in Ukraine, I'm mindful of the night of 9th November 1989 when I was sat on the Berlin Wall drinking and celebrating with thousands of East and West Germans, what I thought at the time was the end of the Cold War. It would seem, given how hiatus.



Thank you for your continued engagement with my humble offerings.