Rainbow 2022 - Wk5 Green

The final photograph of 2022s Rainbow Challenge, and it’s also a final green. I don’t know what this plant/flower is, but it’s the reason I bought the last bunch of flowers from Tesco as green flowers are hard to come by.



Again, I’ve enjoyed this year’s challenge, I’ve tweaked it with weekly themes of low-key and hi-key and haven’t used a single filter. I’ve used the camera settings to obtain each shot and each effect, with the absolute minimum of tweaking in LR if I’ve felt it needed it (vast majority have not).



Thank you for your continued views, comments and favs on my offerings. Much appreciated.