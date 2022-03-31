Previous
Next
Rainbow 2022 - Wk5 Green by phil_sandford
Photo 2049

Rainbow 2022 - Wk5 Green

The final photograph of 2022s Rainbow Challenge, and it’s also a final green. I don’t know what this plant/flower is, but it’s the reason I bought the last bunch of flowers from Tesco as green flowers are hard to come by.

Again, I’ve enjoyed this year’s challenge, I’ve tweaked it with weekly themes of low-key and hi-key and haven’t used a single filter. I’ve used the camera settings to obtain each shot and each effect, with the absolute minimum of tweaking in LR if I’ve felt it needed it (vast majority have not).

Thank you for your continued views, comments and favs on my offerings. Much appreciated.
31st March 2022 31st Mar 22

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 6; I must admit to saying I'm surprised that I've managed to continue with this, not because of disinterest but...
561% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kathy A ace
Such a lovely green
March 31st, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise