Marguerite Daisy - Pink by phil_sandford
Marguerite Daisy - Pink

I’ll call it pink as I have no real idea what it is - Google says possibly some kind of Daisy but I’m sure those more knowledgeable than I am will give me the real name.

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
23rd May 2022 23rd May 22

Phil Sandford

@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 6; I must admit to saying I'm surprised that I've managed to continue with this, not because of disinterest but...
JackieR ace
Mum always said her names meant Daisy Daisy!! Beautiful details
May 23rd, 2022  
