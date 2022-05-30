Hunchback

Carole and I went to see the hunchback of Notre Dame within the cathedral; the evening started with a lovely meal in the cathedral restaurant.



Considering it is an amateur dramatic troupe, supplemented by students from Lincoln University arts course; the show was outstanding.



I have vague recollections of watching the Disney film over and over again with our daughter, Fiona, and the shows brought back some memories of the story. I thought it was very similar to Les Miserables, but that could be because the book is written by the same author



Will definitely look out for any more shows that they do; we saw their first, Jesus Christ Superstar also played in the cathedral, because of my work we couldn’t see that show of Oliver and Shrek, which was planned, was cancelled due to the pandemic.



Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.