Photo 2180
Robin
Now uploading to the site appears to be functional again, a shot from yesterday morning of one of our resident Robins perched on the solar light hook.
Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday's offering. Much appreciated.
9th August 2022
9th Aug 22
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 6; I must admit to saying I'm surprised that I've managed to continue with this, not because of disinterest but...
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Years 1 to 6
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX60 HS
Taken
8th August 2022 6:32am
Privacy
Tags
canon
,
outdoor
,
robin
,
harden
Carole Sandford
ace
Looks like a youngster. Like how he is all puffed up & fluffy.
August 9th, 2022
Phil Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
I think you’re right; he’s got ‘downy feathers behind the eyes which suggests he’s a youngster.
August 9th, 2022
