Photo 2193
Do You Ever
have days like this? Most of mine of late have been like this.
Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
22nd August 2022
22nd Aug 22
0
0
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 6; I must admit to saying I'm surprised that I've managed to continue with this, not because of disinterest but...
2743
photos
171
followers
170
following
600% complete
View this month »
2186
2187
2188
2189
2190
2191
2192
2193
Latest from all albums
2190
480
2191
68
2192
481
69
2193
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Years 1 to 7
Taken
21st August 2022 1:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
canon
,
outdoor
,
sculptures
,
doddington
