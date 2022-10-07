Hartsholme Kingfisher

Took the day off today, to manage my contracted days, but woke early and headed off to Hartsholme Park to hopefully catch the Kingfisher. I arrived just after sunrise and strolled down to the river; the next two hours or so I saw just the Heron and was about to give up when the flash of blue caught my eye. There then followed another couple of hours following three (yes, three) seperate Kingfishers up and down the river trying to catch them sat still; numerous dog walkers, joggers, runners and of course photographers all made for a fun time. I managed to get this, and 3 others, 1 of which was utterly out of focus.



Thanks for dropping by on yesterday's offering