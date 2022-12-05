Sign up
Photo 2298
Robbie
One of our resident Robins perched on the garden fork Wren surveying his dominion.
5th December 2022
5th Dec 22
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 7; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Years 1 to 7
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX60 HS
Taken
5th December 2022 2:14pm
Tags
canon
,
garden
,
outdoor
,
robin
Kathy A
ace
That garden fork sure is a popular sitting place in your garden
December 6th, 2022
