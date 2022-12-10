Previous
Another Sunset by phil_sandford
Another Sunset

Had to do battle with Lincoln this afternoon after experiencing issues with my hearing aids; not a pleasant experience given the hoards of folk swamping the streets.

Caught this during my escape home.

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
Phil Sandford

On we go into Year 7; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
JackieR ace
Good people are out supporting the high street!! Hope aids sorted

Stunningly beautiful scene
December 11th, 2022  
