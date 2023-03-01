Previous
Rainbow 2023 - Yellow 1 by phil_sandford
Rainbow 2023 - Yellow 1

The 1st cut flower of the year from the garden for today’s photograph mucking off this year’s Rainbow Challenge. Apt also given it’s St David’s Day today.

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
1st March 2023 1st Mar 23

Phil Sandford

On we go into Year 7; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Mallory ace
Love the vibrant yellow
March 1st, 2023  
Monica
Beautiful!
March 1st, 2023  
