Photo 2402
Rainbow 2023 - Pink 3
Carole bought some tulips on Friday, all with today in mind, so I think you may well see these on her timeline also.
Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
19th March 2023
19th Mar 23
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 7; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Christine Sztukowski
Lovely
March 19th, 2023
Casablanca
ace
Beautiful shot
March 19th, 2023
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful pink shot.
March 19th, 2023
Nigel Rogers
ace
Lovely shot well composed.
March 19th, 2023
