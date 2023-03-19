Previous
Rainbow 2023 - Pink 3 by phil_sandford
Rainbow 2023 - Pink 3

Carole bought some tulips on Friday, all with today in mind, so I think you may well see these on her timeline also.

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
Phil Sandford

On we go into Year 7; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski
Lovely
March 19th, 2023  
Casablanca ace
Beautiful shot
March 19th, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful pink shot.
March 19th, 2023  
Nigel Rogers ace
Lovely shot well composed.
March 19th, 2023  
