Previous
Photo 2505
Jack
We haven't seen 'Jack' Sparrowhawk in the garden for a while; we were begining to think perhaps he'd passed or been killed. Saw a commotion in the garden mid morning and then 'Jack' alighted in the tree along with his elevenses, a careless Blue Tit
Thanks for dropping by
30th June 2023
30th Jun 23
2
2
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 7; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
3157
photos
156
followers
164
following
2498
2499
2500
2501
2502
2503
2504
2505
Views
16
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Years 1 to 7
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX60 HS
Taken
30th June 2023 10:36am
Privacy
Public
food
,
canon
,
lunch
,
garden
,
outdoor
,
sparrowhawk
Mark St Clair
ace
Nice capture with its prize
June 30th, 2023
Lou Ann
ace
Awesome capture! I like your story too.
June 30th, 2023
