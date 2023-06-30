Previous
Jack by phil_sandford
Photo 2505

Jack

We haven't seen 'Jack' Sparrowhawk in the garden for a while; we were begining to think perhaps he'd passed or been killed. Saw a commotion in the garden mid morning and then 'Jack' alighted in the tree along with his elevenses, a careless Blue Tit

Thanks for dropping by
30th June 2023 30th Jun 23

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 7; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
686% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mark St Clair ace
Nice capture with its prize
June 30th, 2023  
Lou Ann ace
Awesome capture! I like your story too.
June 30th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise