Previous
Cathedral Across the Brayford by phil_sandford
Photo 2548

Cathedral Across the Brayford

The Odeon multiplex in the opposite side of the water; where Carole and the kids were enjoying Barbie. I was just chilled in the sunshine …….

Thanks for dropping by
12th August 2023 12th Aug 23

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 7; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
698% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Judith Johnson ace
Fabulous shot, love the sky. It especially suits b&w
August 12th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Very nice shot!
August 12th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise