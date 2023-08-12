Sign up
Photo 2548
Cathedral Across the Brayford
The Odeon multiplex in the opposite side of the water; where Carole and the kids were enjoying Barbie. I was just chilled in the sunshine …….
Thanks for dropping by
12th August 2023
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 7; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Years 1 to 7
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
11th August 2023 4:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cathedral
,
outdoor
,
lincoln
,
brayford
Judith Johnson
ace
Fabulous shot, love the sky. It especially suits b&w
August 12th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Very nice shot!
August 12th, 2023
