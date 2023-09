Chit Chat

Bought this in Gran Canaria, most of the tourist shops are full of them, ceramic, cloth, metal, on hats, mugs etc. it’s actually a “Gallotia Galloti“(look it up on Google) and inhabits the island whether in the dunes of Maspalomas or the heights of the volcanic mountains.



This is ceramic and can either be hung on the wall (which I’d like to do) or placed on a surface (which Carole wants to do)



