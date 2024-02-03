FOR #03 - Heckington 8 Sail Windmill

Been out doing admin this morning, haircut, car-wash (that didn’t happen) and monthly meat shop at our favourite butchers at East Heckington. Just had to call in at Heckington on my way home to visit their 8 Sailed Windmill.



From their website: “Set in the heart of the Lincolnshire countryside, this Grade I listed windmill was built in 1830 with five sails. Damaged in a storm in 1890, the mill was repaired using eight sails, the cap and machinery from a local windmill in Boston.

Now fully restored, the site hosts an award-winning Visitor Centre, Tea Room and Brewery, plus gardens, onsite bakehouse and museum.”



Thanks for dropping by.