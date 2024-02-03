Previous
FOR #03 - Heckington 8 Sail Windmill by phil_sandford
Photo 2723

FOR #03 - Heckington 8 Sail Windmill

Been out doing admin this morning, haircut, car-wash (that didn’t happen) and monthly meat shop at our favourite butchers at East Heckington. Just had to call in at Heckington on my way home to visit their 8 Sailed Windmill.

From their website: “Set in the heart of the Lincolnshire countryside, this Grade I listed windmill was built in 1830 with five sails. Damaged in a storm in 1890, the mill was repaired using eight sails, the cap and machinery from a local windmill in Boston.
Now fully restored, the site hosts an award-winning Visitor Centre, Tea Room and Brewery, plus gardens, onsite bakehouse and museum.”

Thanks for dropping by.
3rd February 2024 3rd Feb 24

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
746% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Lou Ann ace
What a wonderful image. So good to read about the windmill.
February 3rd, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Love the drama of this. feels like the sails are spinning
February 3rd, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
wonderful
February 3rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise