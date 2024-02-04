Previous
FOR #04 - Lincoln Cathedral by phil_sandford
FOR #04 - Lincoln Cathedral

Cityscape of Lincoln, featuring Lincoln Cathedral between the silhouettes of Sir Barnes Neville Wallis CBR and Wing Commander Guy Penrose Gibson VC, DSO and Bar taken from the edge of the International Bomber Command Centre.
4th February 2024 4th Feb 24

Phil Sandford

@phil_sandford
Lou Ann ace
This is fantastic. Lincoln’s WWII history is amazing.
February 4th, 2024  
