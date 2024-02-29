Previous
FOR2024 #29 - Portrait #4 by phil_sandford
FOR2024 #29 - Portrait #4

And to end this year’s February Flash of Red Challenge, my final portrait of all 3 of my gorgeous grandwobs.

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s and all of this month’s offerings. Much appreciated.
29th February 2024 29th Feb 24

Phil Sandford

@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Casablanca ace
Love 'em ❤️
February 29th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Wonderful ! fav
February 29th, 2024  
