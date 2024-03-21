Previous
Rainbow 2024 #21 - Green #3 by phil_sandford
Photo 2770

Rainbow 2024 #21 - Green #3

We eat lots of peppers, primarily the red ones in salads, the greens generally go soft and get binned if they’re not used in the Hairy Biker’s Paprika Chicken recipe that Carole and I are partial to.

Occasionally, a green pepper may make stardom in my project.

Thanks for dropping by

21st March 2024 21st Mar 24

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Brian ace
Superb
March 21st, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Ooh very nicely done
March 21st, 2024  
