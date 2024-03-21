Sign up
Previous
Photo 2770
Rainbow 2024 #21 - Green #3
We eat lots of peppers, primarily the red ones in salads, the greens generally go soft and get binned if they’re not used in the Hairy Biker’s Paprika Chicken recipe that Carole and I are partial to.
Occasionally, a green pepper may make stardom in my project.
Thanks for dropping by
21st March 2024
21st Mar 24
2
1
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
3590
photos
161
followers
179
following
758% complete
2763
2764
2765
2766
2767
2768
2769
2770
2764
680
2765
2766
2767
2768
2769
2770
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Years 1 to 8
Privacy
Public
Tags
green
,
pepper
,
square
,
rainbow2024
Brian
ace
Superb
March 21st, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Ooh very nicely done
March 21st, 2024
