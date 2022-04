Lucy at Tigers

Had a wonderful afternoon and evening with Lucy-Anne taking her to her first ever rugby match, Leicester Tigers v Clermont. She said that she really enjoyed herself and would like to go again. She has a bit of a crush on Harry Potter aftwr the match (yes, Tigers have a player called Harry Potter, and after yesterday's performance by him, he’s magic)



Must say a huge thank you to my long suffering better half as it was our wedding anniversary and I wasn’t with her for much of the day.