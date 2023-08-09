Previous
Sunset Collage by phil_sandford
99 / 365

Sunset Collage

Collage of a few shots taken on the Lincolnshire ridge as the sun was setting the other night.
9th August 2023 9th Aug 23

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 7; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
August 21st, 2023  
Shutterbug ace
Every image is beautiful, but especially the upper right corner. Love the warm sunset glow about the whole collage.
August 21st, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So lovely - each individual a masterpiece - fav
August 21st, 2023  
