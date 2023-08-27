Sign up
Previous
105 / 365
SteamPunk Sunday
A collage of today’s photographs in Lincoln for the 2nd day of the 2023 SteamPunk Convention. They all show that it’s most certainly a thing couples can enjoy together.
Particularly love the bottom right photo, that umbrella has a certain je ne sais quoi
Thanks for dropping by.
27th August 2023
27th Aug 23
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
3256
photos
155
followers
164
following
Lesley Aldridge
Great photo, it must be quite something to see about Lincoln and great to get some super portrait shots. I can't think why you particularly love the umbrella shot?!🤪🐯🏉
August 27th, 2023
