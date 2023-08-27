Previous
SteamPunk Sunday by phil_sandford
105 / 365

SteamPunk Sunday

A collage of today’s photographs in Lincoln for the 2nd day of the 2023 SteamPunk Convention. They all show that it’s most certainly a thing couples can enjoy together.

Particularly love the bottom right photo, that umbrella has a certain je ne sais quoi

Thanks for dropping by.
27th August 2023 27th Aug 23

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
28% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Lesley Aldridge
Great photo, it must be quite something to see about Lincoln and great to get some super portrait shots. I can't think why you particularly love the umbrella shot?!🤪🐯🏉
August 27th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise