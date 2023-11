DI(SI) Lincs Get Together

Our monthly get together this afternoon. Usual suspects were there, but a new face; the big photo is Ron Watson who was the Chief Clerk at 3 Sqn Berlin when I was there 1986-1990. I haven’t seen him since I left in January 1990 and it was fabulous to see him again. I know that I was an admin nightmare for him in 1987 (lots and lots of personal issues that needed addressing and Ron was bloody brilliant) but he said I wasn’t which was kind as I know I was.



