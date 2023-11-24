Sign up
114 / 365
Stratford on Avon
Collage from our stop off at Stratford on Avon en route to Gloucester on Friday afternoon.
Thanks for dropping by.
24th November 2023
24th Nov 23
Phil Sandford
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Tags
collage
stratford-on-avon
rsc-theatre
birthplaceofshakespear
Milanie
This one made me want to travel - nicely done.
November 26th, 2023
Suzanne
I'm with Milanie. Gave me itchy feet.
November 26th, 2023
Dawn
Lovely selection there Phil
November 26th, 2023
John Falconer
Well done. Great photos
November 26th, 2023
