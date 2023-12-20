Previous
Donna Nook Grey Seals by phil_sandford
123 / 365

Donna Nook Grey Seals

A collage of some of the grey seals from our trip out to Donna Nook (named after a Spanish Armada ship that was wrecked off the coast in 1588) before I delete them off the phone.

20th December 2023 20th Dec 23

Phil Sandford

Carole Sandford ace
Great collage!
December 25th, 2023  
