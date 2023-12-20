Sign up
123 / 365
Donna Nook Grey Seals
A collage of some of the grey seals from our trip out to Donna Nook (named after a Spanish Armada ship that was wrecked off the coast in 1588) before I delete them off the phone.

Thanks for dropping by.
Thanks for dropping by.
20th December 2023
20th Dec 23
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Tags
pups
,
donna-nook
,
grey-seals
Carole Sandford
ace
Great collage!
December 25th, 2023
