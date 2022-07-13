Timmy Himself

We stopped by the original Tim Horton's location on this year's Camp Day (it's in my husband's hometown of Hamilton, Ontario) and I photographed the statue of Tim Horton that stands outside.



Background: Canada has a sort of national fondness for a coffee/doughnut shop called Tim Horton's, which is frequently referred to as Tim's or Timmy's. It was started by a professional hockey player (Miles Gilbert "Tim" Horton) as a way of making money year-round as opposed to only having an income during hockey season. Ten years later, Tim Horton died in a car crash and the Tim Horton Children's Foundation was created "to honour Tim's love of children and desire to help the less fortunate." Now the coffee shop chain hosts an annual fundraiser called Camp Day which funds youth leadership and development programmes for kids from low-income families.