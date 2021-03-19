Sign up
21 / 365
A different view
Of the same silos in my main album. Located in St James, Victoria.
19th March 2021
19th Mar 21
Wylie
@pusspup
365 Wylie extra
ILCE-7M3
15th March 2021 10:50am
painted
silos.
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
another great shot - I'm always fascinated by how they get the perspectives drawn on that scale to start with
March 19th, 2021
