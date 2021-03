Painted silos Tungamah

The last of the painted silos that we visited - not to say that I might share some more photos before I've finished! This was a stitch up of 7 shots to get the height and width necessary for everything.

These birds were painted by an artist that we first came across in Broome - and were taken by her native bird paintings there. Sobrane Simcock.

Oh, yes, if you spot the 'roo, he was added later:)