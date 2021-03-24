Previous
Cheetah by pusspup
Cheetah

This shot processed as inspired by my visit to the great masters earlier this week - dark and moody!
Wylie

ace
@pusspup
PhylM-S ace
I love this. Fabulous shadow shot.
March 24th, 2021  
