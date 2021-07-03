Previous
Enjoying the view by pusspup
Enjoying the view

Wylie 2 on lunch break. A paired photo for my main album.
Complete with his fancy Akubra hat and turkey bustard feathers that we found by the road further north.
Wylie

@pusspup
Issi Bannerman ace
What a fabulous spot to stand and ponder!
July 18th, 2021  
