29 / 365
Mr and Mrs Z Finch
Same birds from my other album but mucked about. I have bought a Wacom tablet and am experimenting. I was told it would take 3-weeks and not to throw it in the bin meantime. Could be right!! Argh!!!
16th July 2021
16th Jul 21
3
2
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Photo Details
Views
Comments
Fav's
Album
365 Wylie extra
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
16th June 2021 1:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Margo
ace
Very nice editing
July 27th, 2021
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Nice edit and composition !
July 27th, 2021
haskar
ace
Well done. Love it.
July 27th, 2021
