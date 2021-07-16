Previous
Mr and Mrs Z Finch by pusspup
Mr and Mrs Z Finch

Same birds from my other album but mucked about. I have bought a Wacom tablet and am experimenting. I was told it would take 3-weeks and not to throw it in the bin meantime. Could be right!! Argh!!!
16th July 2021 16th Jul 21

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Margo ace
Very nice editing
July 27th, 2021  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Nice edit and composition !
July 27th, 2021  
haskar ace
Well done. Love it.
July 27th, 2021  
