30 / 365
Just a stop by the road
How beautiful is this country?
BoB
19th July 2021
19th Jul 21
3
1
365 Wylie extra
iPhone 8
4th June 2021 4:16pm
outback
aus.
Poppo Livy
ace
I was going to fav this but then I saw it was out of order. So disappointing
July 30th, 2021
Wylie
ace
@terryliv
you're such a tough critic! After your rousing on me, I've only gone backwards to catch up :( I found a few early shots like this one that I really like so you'll just have to be patient :) thx for fav BTW
July 30th, 2021
Diana
ace
Stunning capture and scenery, the colours are amazing.
July 30th, 2021
