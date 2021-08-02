Previous
The horse whisperer; Daly Waters by pusspup
The horse whisperer; Daly Waters

This fellow drove his accessibility vehicle all over the place, duly followed by his horse (feed in the basket). He drew quite a crowd and everyone enjoyed it. I didn't notice the horns on front 'til I went through my photos later!
Dianne
Good on him - making the most of life!
August 8th, 2021  
leggzy
He looks a real character!
August 8th, 2021  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A great shot - he does look a character , and even disabled he still takes care of his horse !! What a cluttered image - but one that is so interesting to look at and find yet another gem each time I look !
August 8th, 2021  
Ethel ace
A great capture telling a heartwarming story.
August 8th, 2021  
