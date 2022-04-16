Sign up
97 / 365
Grandpa
This is a real photo of my grandfather looking like little Lord Fontleroy, well at least he did before The Phantom jumped into the picture!
16th April 2022
16th Apr 22
1
0
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Maggiemae
ace
Quite right! My grandfather had a a beard and sat very still while the photograph was taken!
April 16th, 2022
