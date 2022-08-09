Sign up
130 / 365
Red capped plover
Posing in the evening light. These teeny tiny birds are very cute and fast as a cartoon road runner.
In pairs they were cruising the edge of the surf for dinner.
9th August 2022
9th Aug 22
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365 Wylie extra
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
2nd August 2022 3:43pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
birds
Delwyn Barnett
ace
Such cute birds and a lovely capture of it. Nice reflection too.
August 17th, 2022
