Previous
Next
Red capped plover by pusspup
130 / 365

Red capped plover

Posing in the evening light. These teeny tiny birds are very cute and fast as a cartoon road runner.
In pairs they were cruising the edge of the surf for dinner.
9th August 2022 9th Aug 22

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Our popular page pics.
35% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Delwyn Barnett ace
Such cute birds and a lovely capture of it. Nice reflection too.
August 17th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise