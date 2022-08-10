Sign up
131 / 365
Red capped plover
with a little pfaffing.
10th August 2022
10th Aug 22
2
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365 Wylie extra
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
2nd August 2022 3:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
Diana
ace
Beautifully captured.
August 18th, 2022
Maggiemae
ace
I love it - it is so amazing! fav
August 18th, 2022
