132 / 365
The original
I loved this tree which is why I took the shot, but I also thought it would be fun to play around with it, hence the pic in my main album.
12th August 2022
12th Aug 22
1
0
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365 Wylie extra
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
6th July 2022 2:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A lovely image and well done for the edited version !
August 20th, 2022
